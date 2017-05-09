Snapper and grouper are almost guaranteed

This week, the wrecks are alive with mutton snapper and amberjack, along with nice black grouper. Pinfish and live ballyhoo are the preferred baits for the muttons and groupers, while the amberjack like larger live baits such as grunts and bluerunners.
The reef bite is spectacular with lots of big yellowtail snapper, plenty of good-size black grouper, a few red grouper, keeper-size mutton snapper and a good showing of mangrove snapper. All depths are working well, with flag-size yellowtails coming from even as shallow as 35 feet.
Large amounts of chum and oats mixed with YellowtailUp hold the snappers’ attention the best. Any of the usual yellowtail baits work, while the muttons and mangroves prefer live ballyhoo fished on a jighead near the bottom. The reef groupers take grunts and pinfish on a regular basis.
Hawk Channel and the patches contain keeper-size snappers, mostly yellowtails, with a scattering of large mangroves mixed in. Black, red and the occasional gag grouper are here as well. Use the same baits as you would on the reef.
The tarpon bite at the bridges slowed a bit due to the unsettled weather pattern we had late last week. This has calmed down and we should get back to normal any day now. Ask your local tackle shop which baits are working in the area you want to fish.
Fishing for dolphin offshore 15 to 20 miles is quite productive, with most fish found under birds working the surface of the water.
There are good numbers of slammer-size dolphin (fish over 20 pounds), and you just have to search them out. Once we come off the full moon this week, the dolphin fishing should get even better. While you’re offshore, head to the humps where blackfin and skipjack tuna abound.
Florida Bay has great fishing for mangroves and sharks if you’re looking for a change of pace from the Atlantic fisheries.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats were quite busy catching snappers and groupers on the reef and wreck areas last week. Yellowtails, mangroves and muttons plus red and black grouper came back to the dock in good numbers. Offshore trips produced dolphin catches. We rounded out the week with tarpon at the Bahia Honda and Seven Mile bridges plus lots of catch-and-release fishing for sharks, barracuda and permit.
The Kreiser family from Sailsbury, Md., with Tom celebrating his 70th birthday, did a great job limiting out on yellowtails with Capt. Kevin Wilson and Knee Deep Charters out of the Geiger Key Marina. A red and black grouper added to the catch and they topped off the day with releasing lemon sharks and a hammerhead.
The DeHart group,from Atlanta fished multiple days on two boats with SeaSquared Charters. They caught loads of snappers and groupers with Capt. Wayne Burri and had a blast with tarpon, sharks and barracuda with Capt. Jason Bell.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
