Islamorada father and son win latest Redbone tourney

Anglers Perry Blythe of Mineral Springs, N.C. and Barbara Huffman of West Palm Beach took the early lead in the Robert-James Sales Redbone At Large Sunrise/Sunset Tarpon Tourney April 21-23 in Islamorada.
However, it was Jim Bokor of Islamorada and son, Caleb, age 7, who ended up catching and passing them with a tarpon caught that evening and two tarpon each the following day.
Nobody used fly tackle in the windy and rainy conditions, said Redbone founder Gary Ellis, who along with his wife Susan, created the Redbone Tournament in 1988 to catch the cure for cystic fibrosis. Their daughter, Nicole, was born with the condition in 1984 and celebrities such as baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams, who fished in Islamorada, stepped up to support the first tournament and help find the cure for CF through fishing, a unique idea put together to combine fundraising with something Gary knew well since he was a fishing guide.
Blythe caught an estimated 105-pound tarpon Saturday morning using bait, while fishing with Capt. Mike Makowski of Key Largo and teammate Bob T. Epstein. Epstein said the tarpon jumped a dozen times with the second jump seeming to be 20 feet out of the water. Blythe also caught a tarpon that evening in a disheartening downpour that left many anglers cold despite the 75-degree temperature.
While Caleb Bokor had two tarpon hooked the first morning while fishing near a bridge in Islamorada, dad Jim had none. One of Caleb’s tarpon got away while Capt. Richard Black of Islamorada was reaching for the leader. Better luck was to come that afternoon for this champion team. Caleb, also, caught a stone crab on rod and reel that wouldn’t let go of his bait. Black said they released it “for good luck.”
Fishing an incoming tide with dead mullet on the bottom, Jim Bokor caught his first tarpon Saturday evening in the rain. He figured it weighed about 60 pounds.
“Five boats were there,” he said. Capt. Black and the Bokors put on a clinic continuing into the next day, catching a total of five tarpon.
Jim also said Caleb never felt the cold. “He had Gage heavy-duty rain gear on, and he said he wasn’t cold. In fact, he fell asleep at 5 p.m. [on the boat].”
Asked he if wanted to return to the docks due to the conditions, Caleb said, “We can go in at 8:30 p.m.” which was lines out time, said his father. “The youngster already knows never to say you want to go in. You’re not to be trusted and won’t be asked to go on the next trip. That’s the rule!”
Bokor praised his guide for his efforts. “I fished with Richard since he was 18; he runs my bigger boat,” said Bokor. “He’s the only captain I use.” Impressed, Caleb aims to be a captain some day, his father said.
Jim Bokor said he has not seriously fished for tarpon for 30 years; he prefers bonefish. “The best time to fish for bonefish is when everyone’s fishing for tarpon,” smiled Bokor.
Capt. Chuck Schafstall of Islamorada found tarpon for Barbara Huffman and teammate Brower Moffitt. Huffman said after catching and releasing two over the two days of fishing, her arms were so tired she was near tears.
The top celebrity winner was baseball great Wade Boggs of Tampa, who fished with Keith Patier and Capt. Jim Dalrymple. Boggs hooked a tarpon in the rain Saturday to capture the title.
Another Wade, Wade Davis, fishing with Capt. Dave Denkert, and his daughter Brooke Black, also hooked a tarpon that evening.
Last year’s winners, Alex and Leo Maass, a father-son team from Houston, Texas fishing with Capt. Taylor Powell of Miami had it a little tougher this go-round, but they gave it a valiant effort. Thirteen-year-old Leo caught his first tarpon last year during the Redbone Tarpon Tourney and went on to win the event.
Team Jills, with Jill Beach, a new angler from Miami, and Jill Zima Borski, caught some fish, but no tarpon.
The Robert-James Celebrity Tournament Trilogy start Sept. 8-10 in Key West.
For more information call the Redbone Gallery, (305) 664-2002, look on Facebook, or visit the Redbone Website www.Redbone.org .
