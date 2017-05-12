Islamorada Beer Co. team wins dolphin tourney

Team Islamorada Beer Co. secured the overall win and an $18,000 first-place cash prize at Marathon's 11th annual Tom Thumb Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament that ended May 7 in the Middle Florida Keys.
Islamorada Captain Chris Trentine led Miami anglers Andy Adams, Stacie Adams, Rick Klyczek and Max Klyczek to a 64-pound combined weight of a bull and cow dolphin fish for the win. The team earned an additional prize for the largest bull overall, weighing 54.2 pounds.
Team Tunaskin's 60.3-pound fish total earned them the tournament's overall second place and a cash prize of $3,000. Team anglers from Fort Myers Beach, Florida, included Bill Bronsord, Zach Haefeli, Chris Newport, Sean Nelson and Lonne Letter.
Close behind in third place was team Reel Conch, tallying 59.4 pounds for a $1,000 cash payout.
Cash prizes of $1,000 each also were awarded to team Can't Fish Enough for the tournament's largest wahoo (34.6 pounds), and to team Halftime for both the largest blackfin tuna (18.3 pounds) and tripletail (8.4 pounds).
According to organizers, a field of 97 boats with over 550 anglers participated in the popular Middle Keys challenge that raises money for local charities and athletic scholarships.
The event was headquartered at Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key.
Comments