Dolphin large and small are taking the baits

Get offshore and get schooled.
There are plenty of dolphin (mahi mahi) for the taking right now. Most of the fish are schoolie size, but there are occasional fish over 20 pounds, as well. Look for floating debris, weed lines and birds working the surface.
While you’re making the trip offshore, head to the humps for blackfin tuna. We’re seeing some large specimens these days. There were a few wahoo caught offshore last week, as well, courtesy of the full moon most likely. These were in the 20- to 30-pound class.
The wrecks hold a fair amount of grouper plus decent numbers of mutton snapper. This bite will improve as we move away from the full moon.
The action on black grouper and yellowtail snapper on the reef is quite good. It’s not as hot as prior to the full moon, but that’s to be expected. The most consistent yellowtail bite is on medium fish in the 16- to 20-inch category, but there are still lots of flags around. And don’t bypass the patch reefs for yellowtail fishing. There you’ll get loads of keeper-size fish, with a few two-to four-pound mangroves mixed in.
At the bridges, the tarpon bite remains quite active. Live mullet, pinfish or crabs are your baits of choice, depending on where you’re fishing. Check with your local tackle shop for what works in your area. If you don’t know how to get your own mullet, shoot us an email at seasquared@bellsouth.net and we will put you in contact with our provider.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats hit just about every fishing venue Marathon has to offer.
On the reef and wreck areas, our guests caught flag yellowtails plus mangroves and muttons and many groupers. Offshore, we got into some good size dolphin with loads of schoolies mixed in. Large lemon and bull sharks entertained in Florida Bay, and the tarpon action continues at both the Bahia Honda and Seven Mile bridges.
Capt. Kevin Wilson and Knee Deep Charters out of the Geiger Key Marina has been busy putting his guests on limits of yellowtails plus nice size black groupers. He had groups from New York, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Along with all the meat they caught, they had fun releasing sharks.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Comments