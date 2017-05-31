Lots of dolphin there for the taking

School’s in! Schoolie dolphin, that is.
There’s plenty of mahi action offshore, with schoolie-size fish found primarily under debris and birds working the water surface. The floaters may also hold the occasional gaffer or slammer dolphin.
Blackfin tuna are abundant at the humps, with live baits being the ticket to catching them here. And there are large schools of tuna on the edge of the reef in 1,000 feet of water. Here, trolling is the best tactic to use.
Anglers with electric reels have success fishing for snowy grouper, tilefish and rosefish in the depths offshore. For these bottom-dwellers, your best bait is squid.
Moving in to the wrecks, you’ll find fair numbers of mutton snapper plus high-quality black grouper and amberjack. Pinfish and live ballyhoo are your top baits. Further in, the reef bite for yellowtail snapper is consistent, with the greatest action in 50 to 90 feet of water on the deeper edge.
This time of year, I can’t stress enough the importance of using copious amounts of chum and oats mixed with SnapperUp to produce the best catches. Our captains don’t leave the dock without a bag of SnapperUp or ChumDrop or both.
We’re starting to see a few nicer mangrove snappers mixed in with the yellowtails. Their population will increase steadily as we move into June. Rounding out your reef catches are keeper-size black and red grouper.
At the bridges, the tarpon bite remains quite active. Live mullet, pinfish or crabs are your baits of choice depending on where you’re fishing. Check with your local tackle shop for what works in your area.
There are loads of mangrove snapper on the grass banks in Florida Bay. But, they’re on the move heading toward the reef areas for their annual spawn, so this action will last only a couple more weeks.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats hit just about every fishing venue Marathon has to offer. Flag yellowtails came off the reef, muttons, black groupers and amberjacks off the wrecks, dolphin and tuna from the offshore venues.
Large lemon and bull sharks entertained in Florida Bay, and the tarpon action continues at both the Bahia Honda and Seven Mile bridges. The Choiniere family from Burlington, Vt., and Key West fished with Capt. Kevin Wilson of Knee Deep Charters out of the Geiger Key Marina. They released lemon sharks before limiting out on yellowtails.
The Lauterbach/Roofener group from Key West also fished with Wilson. They, too, caught their limit of yellowtails along with a bonus black grouper.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Comments