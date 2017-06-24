A Gummy Bear bait landed a dolphin, but not the heaviest

A 15.5-pound dolphin sealed first place for Sienna Megna of Pompano Beach in the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Anyone Can Win Tournament June 17 and 18 in Islamorada.
Megna was fishing on the LegaSea and took home a Penn Squall rod and reel combo valued at $199.
Twenty four anglers caught a total of 142 mahi, a tripletail and a tuna to win $2,000 in prizes, including art prints, lures, line, jewelry and sunglasses. Lexi Gautier of Islamorada was named the top junior angler. Junior angler Mary Kate Kamarossa caught the contest’s lone tuna.
Dawna Young of Fort Myers caught a dolphin with a Gummy Bear candy as bait.
“Yeah, it was pretty funny,” Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! founder Betty Bauman said. “We were running out of bait so she used a Gummy Bear. The fish were biting on almost anything.”
Hosted by the Fort Lauderdale-based nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!, which is basically fishing boot camp for women, the tournament included a class on offshore fishing conducted by Capt. Skip Bradeen at the Whale Harbor Marina followed by a day of fishing. Participants fished from charter boats or their own boats. Open to women, men and teens, the tournament was designed for novice anglers.
The next Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! program in the Keys, where experts teach everything from casting to cleaning fish to how to properly get a boat in the water from a ramp, is set for Oct. 20 to 22 in Islamorada. To find out more, go to www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.
