Texas angler needs final day for tourney win

Houston, Texas, angler Meredith McCord, fishing with Capt. Camp Walker, was named grand champion of the 40th annual Ladies Tarpon Fly Tournament June 13 to 15 in Islamorada.
The all-release tournament had two scoring events, 100 points for a release and 300 points for a caught fish in which the guide takes the hook out of the mouth of the fish. Combined, the anglers released 19 fish.
Going in to Day 3, the McCord/Walker team had 100 points but it was still anyone’s game. McCord had her best day of fishing to secure the win with 900 points.
First runner up was angler Elizabeth Johnson from Dothan, Ala., fishing with Capt. Steven Tejera. Second runner-up was Grace Baldwin from Boston, fishing with Capt. Alonzo Sotillo.
To commemorate the tournament’s 40th year, a new perpetual trophy with be on display at Florida Keys Outfitters, mile marker 81.2, with the names of all the past grand champions.
