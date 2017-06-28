Past champ is champ again

Angler Thane Morgan from Amarillo, Texas, caught tarpon of 78 pounds, 87.4 pounds and 101.1 pounds to take the grand-champion honors in the 54th annual Invitational Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament in Islamorada June 19 to 23.
Morgan had a good start the first day of the tournament by catching the first two weight fish the first day. On Day 4, he landed the 101.1-pounder for the win fishing with Capt. Dustin Huff. Morgan also won the tournament in 2014.
Strong winds and a lack of fish provided for difficult fishing conditions for the 25 entered anglers; they pulled in only 31 fish during the five-day stretch, 10 release and 21 weight fish.
First runner-up angler Julian Robertson from New York City and his guide, Capt. Joe Rodriguez, had the second-largest weight fish, about 130.9 pounds, and another weighing about 94.7 pounds, plus a release fish. Robertson and Rodriguez were last year’s champions.
Second runner-up Steve Ward from Coppell, Texas, and his guide, Capt. Doug Kilpatrick, weren’t far behind with a total of 2,332 points from two weight fish and a release fish. Ward won the 2012 tournament.
Mark Richens from Islamorada and Capt. Jared Raskob caught the largest tarpon, measuring about 135.3 pounds.
