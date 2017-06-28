Name of the game is dolphin and snapper

Dolphin fishing is as good as it gets right now. The mahi have been traveling along the 800- to 1,000-foot depth range. And the numbers of fish are countless, a far cry from last year. Look for birds and you can’t help but find dolphin.
The dolphin are mostly schoolie size, but there are plenty of gaffers and even the occasional slammers thrown in. And there are still good numbers of blackfin tuna mixed in the schools of mahi. These fish are mostly smaller, in the five- to 10-pound class.
If you’re interested in catching a marlin, put out some large dolphin-color lures and troll around the edges of the schools of mahi and tuna. You may just get lucky.
On the reef, there are loads of yellowtail and mangrove snapper. The yellowtails are in the 60- to 90-foot areas for the most part, while the mangroves are staying a bit shallower in 30 to 50 feet.
You’ll need copious amounts of chum to keep the interest of the snappers. The usual assortment of small, cut baits and silversides works for the yellowtails. The mangroves prefer a bigger meal of large chunks of ballyhoo or small live pinfish, both fished on a jighead on or near the bottom.
The best fishing for the mangroves is at night. They usually bite well about an hour after full dark. Stay safe when boating at night by being aware of your surroundings. And be sure not to shine a light in the water, as that will spook the fish.
Use the same baits as you would during the day. The largest mangroves take the biggest baits. So even large pinfish are a good choice for mangroves over five pounds when fishing at night.
For big-fish action in shallow water, you can’t beat catch-and-release shark fishing. We have plentiful quantities of large blacktips, spinners and lemons in the area now. Also in shallow water, flats guides report good action on bonefish, permit and tarpon. So now is your opportunity to tie into the big three on the flats. If you need a recommendation for a flats guide, please give us a call.
The week’s best
On the reef and wreck areas, the SeaSquared guests caught yellowtails, muttons, mangroves and black groupers. We also got in on the awesome dolphin action, with many of our groups coming back to the docks with piles of schoolies and a couple of larger fish. And, fishing in Florida Bay produced catch-and-release shark and barracuda fun as well as delicious mangroves.
