Dolphin fishing is the best it’s been in years

With Independence Day upon us, we have some great summer fishing reports to offer. Looks like July will start with a bang, and there's a variety of reports both offshore and from the backcountry.
Celebrating freedom in true Upper Keys fashion offshore, the dolphin fishing got as good as we have seen it in the last few years! I pray this great action continues. There were several bulls weighed in that were well over 40 pounds. A few that came to the scales were even over 50!
Some schools of gaffers were found close to shore last week, inside the hump in fact. Anywhere from the reef edge out to 30 miles is a possible zone for dolphin. Look for the weed and current edges and look for bird activity. The activity zone changes like the wind from day to day, so be flexible and ready for conditions to change.
The fleet out of Bud N’ Mary’s Marina did well last week, as some tried deep dropping after an already great day of dolphin fishing — catching tilefish and rose porgies for the cleaning table to mix it up a bit. I saw some tilefish and queen snapper at the cleaning tables as well.
On the Captain Easy, out of Post Card Inn and Marina, Capt. Bruce Anderson guided his group to a great dolphin catch last week. Several charter boats had great catches of dolphin, very consistent with what you would expect from fishing during the prime summer season.
Anglers caught permit along the edge of the reef over many of the 100-feet depth wrecks off Islamorada. Live crabs were the baits of choice.
Reef action was great last week for both yellowtail and mutton snapper off Islamorada and Key Largo. All of the local party boats out of the Upper Keys had good catches of snapper most days last week. The boats are filling up faster lately with the warmer weather and kids out of school, so book your space in advance if you can.
There were several schools of crevalle jacks in many of the local bridge channels and around the close-to-home backcountry areas. Some bruisers up to 25 pounds were caught and released again under the hot summer sun of the Upper Keys last week.
June is still a great month for drag-burning tarpon. The nice thing about July is that you can catch a big tarpon on fly, live mullet, pilchard or dead bait/chunks on the bottom.
Captain John Gargan guided his anglers to some great tarpon action last week using cut bait near one of the main bridge channels during a late afternoon falling tide. Captain Skip Nielsen guided Liz and Mark Harris last week to some great snook fishing. On their way home, they each caught bonefish and then Liz hooks up a creature and almost gets spooled.
Using an ultralight rod with 10-pound braid, Liz battled a big permit in the shallows for an hour and ten minutes before getting photos and the release. Great job Liz, way to stick with it! Now, get out there and catch em' up — and keep me posted!
Capt. Donald Deputy covers the sport of fishing in and around the areas of the Upper Keys. Reach him direct at firstlightyachts@yahoo.com with your personal fish tales and photos.
