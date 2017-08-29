Islamorada All-Tackle tourney coming in October

Competitive newcomers can face off against seasoned veterans during the newly formatted Islamorada All-Tackle Bonefish & Permit Championship scheduled Sunday through Wednesday, Oct. 8-11.
Up to 25 participants can fish the tournament known locally as the "Fall All-Tackle," and one angler per boat pairs with a licensed captain to vie for division winners' trophies.
The three largest bonefish and three largest permit are to be scored by length, not weight.
A rules meeting and kick-off cocktail party and dinner are set for Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Islamorada Fishing Club. Daily breakfast and departures are to take place at the Lorelei Restaurant and Cabana Bar, located at mile marker 82 bayside.
Scoring, post-fishing cocktails and an awards dinner are to be held at the neighboring Islamorada Fishing Club.
Awards are to be given for the most releases in bait, artificial and fly divisions as well as largest bonefish and permit, and a newcomer award.
Entry fee is $850 per angler.
To register, contact Betsy Bullard: fishnfever@bellsouth.net or 305-587-1460
