Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing coming soon

Aspiring anglers can learn, practice skills and go fishing at the award winning Ladies, Let's Go Fishing! Keys University, Oct. 20-22 in Tavernier and Islamorada.
The program offers classroom presentations, two networking events, hands-on skill practice and more, organizers say.
Optional charter fishing is offered on Friday and Sunday. Classes will be held at the waterfront Tavernier Elks Lodge, mile marker 92.6, on the bay side of U.S. 1 with fishing departing from nearby Islamorada. No equipment or experience is required.
Activities launch Friday evening with a networking social and appetizer contest from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday morning, indoor presentations begin at 10 a.m., covering offshore, inshore and bottom fishing, plus fishing basics and conservation.
“Speakers include legendary Stu Apte, tournament champion Allison Stattner, renowned Capt. Gary Ellis and accomplished Capt. Lee Lavery,” organizers say.
Setting this program apart from typical fishing classes are the hands-on fishing activities taught by several guides for releasing, knot tying, dehooking, bait rigging, spin casting, gaffing grapefruits, cast netting, trailer backing, boat handling and more until 4:30 p.m.
A second networking party will be held afterwards at Seaside Glassworks, mile marker 81.9 in Islamorada.
Friday and Sunday are optional inshore and offshore fishing charter trips out of Whale Harbor Marina, at mile marker 83.4, and Robbies Marina, mile marker 77.5, followed by a fillet demonstration.
Ladies may register a male guest or teens to include the whole family.
Online early registration rate is $125 per person. Regular entry is $145. VIP registration of $160 offers reserved seating, goody bag, a gift, future rebates and savings on souvenirs.
Registration fee includes instruction, the use of equipment, a welcome reception, lunch, Saturday party, $20 in gifts and $300 worth of door prizes. Accommodations are listed on www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.
Contact (954) 475-9068 or email fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com more information website: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing
