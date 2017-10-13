Boats slowly heading out post-Irma

The ‘Captain Easy,’ which was docked at the Post Card Inn Beach Resort & Marina, which was destroyed by Hurricane Irma, is back in business and reporting catches of mutton snapper, black grouper, plenty of yellowtail, kings and cero mackerel and even some blackfin tuna. ‘The last three trips were all outstanding. Some of the best reef and wreck fishing I've seen in years,’ said Capt. Bruce Andersen. The boat is now docked at Smuggler’s Cove Marina, mile marker 85.5 in Islamorada. captaineasycharters.com