Learn how to fish like a pro

The Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series returns to the Florida Keys on Jan. 27 with Broward County angling expert George Poveromo leading the way.
The all-day learning session is set for the Performing Arts Center at Coral Shores High School, mile marker 89.9 oceanside. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Poveromo is host of “George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing” on NBC Sports, which films several episodes every year in the Keys. He is also a contributing editor for Salt Water Sportsman magazine.
Serving as co-host will be Capt. Mark Schmidt, a Key West light-tackle guide and Internatonal Game Fish Association world-record holder.
The National Seminar Series is the nation’s longest-running educational course on recreational fishing tactics and techniques, entering its 31st year in 2018. Each stop on the eight-city tour is geared to the how-tos and where-tos of catching saltwater fish within that region, inshore, nearshore and offshore. Teams of top local pros and nationally recognized saltwater angling authorities serve as the faculty. Joining Poveromo and Schmidt in Islamorada will be:
▪ Capt.Billy Delph, a Key West-based light-tackle reef, wreck and offshore fishing pro with Delph Fishing.
▪ Capt. Nick Stanczyk, an Islamorada-based offshore pro who helped pioneer daytime swordfishing in the Keys aboard his charter boat Broad Minded.
▪ Capt. Beau Woods, a Cudjoe Key-based reef, wreck and offshore pro who also specializes in hand-crank deep-dropping aboard with Double O Charters.
▪ Capt. Tony “Lying Hawaiian” DelosSantos, a Key Largo backcountry guide with Lyin’ Hawaiian Charters.
▪ Capt. Ariel Medero, a Marathon-based specialist at catching trophy dolphin, blackfin tuna and wreck fishing for muttons and groupers with Big Game Sportfishing.
▪ Capt. Chris Hanson, a light-tackle trophy snook authority who fishes the Key Largo estuaries with Scales 2 Tales Charters.
▪ Capt. Richard Stanczyk, an authority on fishing the waters surrounding Islamorada, from the backcountry to the Gulf Stream.
▪ Priscila Jager Clawges, a Big Pine Key-based authority on catching yellowtail and mutton snappers on the Lower Keys reefs and wrecks, and dolphin offshore.
▪ Capt. Kevin Jeffries, a Key Largo-based reef, wreck and offshore fishing guide with First Down Charters.
▪ Capt. Mike Goodwine, a West Central Florida-based expert at catching snook, redfish and sea trout with Blackneck Adventure Fishing Charters.
▪ Capt. Bouncer Smith, a Miami based light-tackle guide and innovator of specialized tactics that take more and larger snook, tarpon, bottom fish and offshore pelagics.
▪ Harry Vernon III, a Miami-based offshore trolling, live-baiting, and bottom-fishing expert.
▪ Capt. David Wicker, a marine electronics specialist and authority on reading the bottom and water column to locate fish.
▪ Alan Wenzel, South Florida and Florida Keys offshore trolling specialist and bottom-fishing pro.
The topics
Courses for the Jan. 27 presentation will include:
▪ How to locate productive patch reefs for mangrove and mutton snappers, grouper and mackerel.
▪ How to find and fish deeper reefs for yellowtail, groupers and mutton snapper.
▪ Flutter-jigging ledges, wrecks, reefs and the humps.
▪ How to score Keys cobia.
▪ No-nonsense wreck fishing tactics.
▪ Scoring more and larger groupers and snappers.
▪ Trophy kingfishing made easy.
▪ How to chum up kingfish and mackerel.
▪ Offshore/reef live-bait drifting strategies and patterns.
▪ How to fish the mangrove snapper spawn.
▪ Targeting permit in the channels and on wrecks.
▪ Successfully fishing Gulf wrecks.
▪ How to read and fish the local offshore waters (locating the true edges of the Gulf Stream, thermal breaks, warm-water fingers, upwellings and structure for wahoo, dolphin, tuna and billfish).
▪ The top trolling spreads and strategies for catching fish off the Florida Keys.
▪ Offbeat tactics that catch more dolphin.
▪ Scoring more wahoo.
▪ How to determine when and where the wahoo bite will turn on off the Florida Keys (weather patterns included).
▪ Targeting trophy blackfin tuna.
▪ How to read and follow the birds to score more dolphin.
▪ ▪ Fishing the bridges for tarpon, snook, permit and grouper.
▪ Flats fishing for bonefish, permit and tarpon.
▪ Redfish, trout and tarpon in the backcountry.
Seminar tickets are $ 55. That includes the five hours of instruction, a course textbook, a one-year subscription or extension to Salt Water Sportsman magazine, one Roffer’s Ocean Fishing Forecast Analysis, a bottle of OrPine Wash & Wax, a bottle of Star Tron fuel treatment, a bottle of Star brite Xtreme Clean, a bottle of Corrosion Block, a $10 Bass Pro Shops discount card off any purchase of $75 or more and chances to win thousands of dollars worth of door prizes.
The grand prize at the conclusion of the Islamorada seminar is a Florida Keys fishing trip. The super grand prize, to be awarded two weeks after the conclusion of the 2018 series, is a new Mako Pro Skiff 17 cc.
An after-seminar party at the World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada is set for 5 to 9 p.m. party. Seminar attendees must show their Seminar Series name badge to gain entry and are entitled to bring one additional guest regardless if they attended the seminar. Complimentary food, refreshments and live music will be provided.
To get tickets, call (800) 448-7360 or register online at www.nationalseminarseries.com.
Comments