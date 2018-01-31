Use the down time to prep

Kevin Crandall, Brian Kipping, Hart Buck, Jim Hamer and Jeff Marlow came all the way from Missouri, New Jersey and Canada to get in on the hot yellowtail bite with Capt. Kevin Wilson and Knee Deep Charters. Limiting out on large yellowtails, they also tag-teamed to reel in a 33-pound king mackerel caught off a live bait on kite. SeaSquared Charters