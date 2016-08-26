Offshore remains active for late summer fishing

Our kids are heading back to school soon and we will certainly have some lighter crowds around town going forward. I also predict boat traffic to decrease around the areas of the Upper Keys both offshore and in the backcountry.
Fishing has been anything but boring offshore lately. Off Islamorada and the Upper Keys, there have been good schools of dolphin anywhere from eights all the way out to 30 miles and beyond. Scattered weed was present last week and the birds were tracking over the feeding dolphin, generally speaking.
Black fin tuna bit well for the past couple of weeks with plenty of tunas near the hump areas from "football size" all the way up to 28 pounds, the larger of which was caught on the live bait. A handful of wahoo were caught again last week in addition to a few jumbo triple tails around some of the more established floating debris.
When I say established I'm talking about debris that has been floating for several days or even weeks containing barnacles, bait fish and a general food chain scenario. Something that just fell off the ship last night probably won't have any fish on it for a few days, so keep scanning the horizon for that "magical piece of debris."
Similar catch reports came from offshore areas of Key Largo where reef action is about as hot as you ever want to see it. Mangrove snappers bit both day and night last week,which tells me that the spawn is about at its peak for the feisty and tasty gra snappers.
Yellowtails bit like mad dogs again last week. They caught over a hundred the other day aboard the Miss Islamorada party boat in broad daylight at the edge of the reef. Most of the party boats have been cashing in on this bumper crop. Dirty water and swift current moving the chum were the favorable conditions last week and seemed to be a common denominator for success among many reef anglers. The file fish were bad at some of the yellowtail spots.
There are days when you have to get creative to avoid the junk fish. Sometimes you have to change locations because they're just so bad.
Skiff guides and private individuals alike are finding bonefish on both ocean and bayside flats near Key Largo on a regular basis. Summer tarpon are still being found and caught near Cape Sable area. Capt. John Johansen guided his anglers once again to some good tarpon action last week.
If you are booking a guide to head out to Cape Sable area, keep in mind a full day is recommended as the ride out can be over an hour, but very often well worth the effort!
Enjoy yourself on the water this week, there's still a little bit of summer left to enjoy.
Capt. Donald Deputy writes for The Reporter every other week. Reach him direct with your very own personal fish tales and photos at firstlightyachts@yahoo.com.
Comments