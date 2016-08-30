Take Stock Backcountry Challenge approaching

Anglers are invited to join in the 17th-annual Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge. This year’s festivities take place from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25, in the Upper Keys.
This is a catch-and-release tournament benefiting Take Stock in Children Scholarships and local Rotary student scholarships. Anglers will fish for trout, snook and redfish.
The captains meeting, tournament kickoff and awards dinner are open to all. The weekend is set to begin at 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Club, mile marker 92. Anglers begin fishing immediately after the captains meeting and continue straight through 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. An awards celebration, with both live and silent auctions, will start at 6 p.m., with drinks and dinner provided by the Key Largo Conch House.
Local artist David Wirth is designing all of the trophies. The Grand Champion trophy is valued at over $3,000, according to organisers. Prizes include first-, second- and third-place Redfish, Snook and Trout in Adult division; Back Country Champion; Top Professional Angler in Pro Division; Top Guide and Youth Awards.
Sponsors include KLI Home Center, Caribee Boat Sales, Yamaha and FKEC. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Take Stock in Children initiative, which awards college scholarships to economically disadvantaged students in grades seven to twelve, as well as local Rotary student scholarships.
The tournament entry fee is $125 per adult angler and $60 per young angler. For more information or to be paired with a captain, call Mike Shipley at (305) 304-0241. Interested anglers can also download an application at www.keylargorotary.org.
