Rough weather stirs up the fishing

For what feels like an eternity, we’ve been watching the meteorologists on television talk about Invest 99L, which eventually turned into Tropical Depression 9 in the Florida Straits and is now well away from the Keys in the Gulf of Mexico. Yes, we encountered some rain and increased winds, but the greatest harm done was to tourism, as many visitors bailed on their planned trips to the Keys due to the media hype.
What we can hope for as a result of this little tropical system passing through is a change-up in the fishing. These systems tend to mix the waters from top to bottom and sometimes even cool them down a bit.
Before the blow, dolphin fishing had picked up offshore and the blackfin tuna were biting at the humps. Perhaps when things calm down and we can get out to the blue water again, there will be even greater activity for these species.
Similarly, the reef bite was pretty good with mostly mangrove and yellowtail snappers. And the wrecks held jacks primarily — amberjacks, yellowjacks and jack crevalles. If the waters have cooled, maybe the groupers will make a reappearance in these areas.
One last wish is that this weather system stirs the lobster pot and bug-hunting improves for recreational anglers who are snorkeling for the crustaceans in shallow water.
A certainty is that as conditions calm toward the weekend, there will be rods to be bent and fish to be caught, regardless of whether you choose to remain inshore for the snappers and jacks or head offshore for dolphin and tuna. And if you have any luck with the lobsters, please let us know.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats mixed things up on the reef and wrecks, with good catches of mangroves and yellowtails. A couple of our groups opted for catch-and-release shark fishing in the shallows of Florida Bay.
Birthday boy D.J. Hancock and his buddies from West Palm Beach and Jupiter ignored the weatherman and fished with Capt. Kevin Wilson of Knee Deep Charters out of the Geiger Key Marina. They limited out on yellowtail snapper plus had a large turtle visit the chum line, along with an 8-foot lemon shark (released) and a barracuda chomping the yellowtail, and grouper.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Comments