Early start needed to beat the heat out back

We got our first taste of the tropics this week as a weak system (invest 99) moved through our region. While the wind blew, it was not enough to keep everyone off the water, and for many, the slight drop in pressure coupled with the strong east wind produced a great bite both offshore and in the backcountry.
Dolphin fishing continues to be better now than during the start of the season, with most fish caught averaging 5 to 15 pounds, with larger fish up to 40 pounds caught almost every day, just not as often as the smaller fish. The strong east winds pushed the mass of dolphin in closer to the reef line making for shorter runs out to 600 feet.
Current rips and bird activity help point the way to the fish. During this time of year, offshore almost anything can happen. This week was no different with a few sailfish, blue marlin and wahoo caught mostly by anglers targeting dolphin.
Some of the best catches reported came from boats encountering big pieces of debris that held numbers of fish, including tripletail, dolphin and wahoo. There have been some blackfin and skipjack tuna caught randomly by boats trolling for dolphin averaging 5 to 10 pounds or footballs, as they are commonly known. Numbers of larger tuna continue to be caught around the humps and deeper wrecks, however, the sharks have been a real issue these past few days.
During the calmer days deep dropping has been an excellent option once the bite slows producing tilefish, queen snapper, snowy grouper and blackbelly rose fish.
On the reef, the mangrove snapper bite has slowed while the yellowtail snapper bite goes on strong in 70 to 120 feet. This type of fishing can be done during the day and at night, with the night bite being superior to the daytime action. Live baits like pilchards or small pinfish are the best things to have, however, fresh cut bait like ballyhoo and silversides are the next best thing.
Mixed in with the snappers have been varying sizes of groupers, mutton snappers, mackerel and a few boats fishing on or near the reef also caught a few surprise kingfish this week.
Out back, you need the early start to help avoid the heat as temperatures reach into the 90s with water temperatures not far behind. It has been a mixed bag in the Bay with numbers of small (baby) tarpon 5 to 10 pounds found rolling during the morning hours in the channels, deeper shorelines and on the flats that surround Flamingo.
Larger tarpon (40-80 pounds) are still available but not in the numbers as the smaller fish.
Dead bait anglers have been catching a few sawfish and sharks while targeting the larger tarpon. The snook fishing has slowed with numbers of linesiders caught around the outflows from the mainland, as well as the beaches and channels around Cape Sable. Live baits are preferred, but artificial bait fishermen have been having almost as much luck with 5- to 7-inch jerk baits colors “new penny” and “black/silver flake.”
The red fishing picked up this week a little, with fish caught on both live and artificial baits around the usually haunts in the backcountry.
Make your plans now to fish the 46th-annual Islamorada All Tackle Bonefish & Permit Championship slated for Oct. 10-12. Known locally as the “Fall All Tackle,” this prestigious tournament is limited to 25 entries so send in your entry form today in order to secure your spot in this year’s tournament. For more information please contact Tournament Director Betsy Bullard at: fishinfever@bellsouth.net.
For those of you who know me, know that to me, fishing is more than just a game, it is a way of life. So fish hard and fish often!
Capt. Mike Makowski is a backcountry fishing guide and owner of Blackfoot Charters in Key Largo. His column appears biweekly. To send him fishing reports or photos, e-mail captmikemakowski5@gmail.com or call (305) 481-0111.
