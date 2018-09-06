Tens of thousands of Floridians still face insurance ‘nightmares’ after Hurricane Irma

On Thursday, August 30, 2018 Key Largo resident Melinda Goodro and her wife, are having a tough time getting paid by Citizens Insurance after damages from Hurricane Irma nearly a year ago. Goodro is photographed inside her damaged third floor bedroom with her dog “Qynn.” She is still living in her RV a year later. Her three-story home suffered heavy roof and water damage and repairs can not be made until insurance claim has been resolved. CARL JUSTE CJUSTE@MIAMIHERALD.COM