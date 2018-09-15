Isaac has ‘dissipated,’ but not done soaking the Caribbean; 2 storms remain in Atlantic

Hurricane Isaac, we hardly knew ye.
Isaac came to life — and the nation’s attention — on Sept. 7 as a depression far out in the Atlantic. The system grew into a named tropical storm last Saturday afternoon and flared up to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday night — becoming the fifth-named hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. It lost its hurricane status by Monday evening.
Since then, Isaac has meandered in the Caribbean Sea and, as a depression, lashed the Lesser Antilles Friday morning with rain squalls and 35 mph winds.
Isaac’s death knell was sounded around 5 a.m. Saturday when the National Hurricane Center’s aircraft was unable to find a well-defined center and as a result the center reported that the storm had “dissipated.”
But Isaac, which at one point was one of a trio of hurricanes swirling in the Atlantic alongside killer storm Hurricane Florence, and Hurricane Helene, is not completely done.
Sustained winds in this wave are still at 35 mph and Isaac is moving westward in the Caribbean at 16 mph. Though there currently are no coastal watches or warnings, over the next couple days the disturbance could produce gusty winds and rain storms for Hispaniola and Jamaica.
“Jamaica should monitor the progress of Isaac,” the hurricane center said Saturday. But in the 9 a.m. advisory, the center said this would “be the last forecast/advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center on this system.” Subsequent reports on its stormy conditions will be posted by the National Weather Service.
As for Tropical Storm Helene, the system continues to approach the Azores within 155 miles of Flores Island as it turns northeastern with winds of 70 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect for all the Azores as Helene is expected to produce tropical storm-force winds up to 185 miles from its center and heavy rains to the islands as it moves at 22 mph, according to the 8 a.m. advisory.
Tropical Storm Joyce has weakened as it turns east-northeastward about 890 miles west-southwest of the Azores with winds at 50 mph and traveling east at 8 mph. Joyce is expected to move away from the Azores Monday. Tropical storm-force winds extend about 45 miles from its center, but there are no coastal watches or warnings associated with Joyce.
