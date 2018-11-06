‘Trumpin’ all the way’ or ‘Turn Florida blue’? Live coverage of Election Day

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s Election Day in Florida.

Registered voters must go to their assigned precincts and must bring a photo ID such as a driver’s license or U.S. Passport to cast a ballot.

Voters will select a governor between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis, and a U.S. senator between Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott. They will also elect someone to the U.S. House of Representatives, as all 435 U.S. Congressional representatives are up for re-election. (One-third of the U.S. Senate is.)

Voters will also vote on state legislative races and 12 Florida constitutional amendments and various ballot questions and local races across Miami-Dade. There are also many local races and ballot questions in Broward County.

In Miami-Dade County, check out the Voter Toolkit to know what you need to vote, including where to vote.

Your photo ID will only be used to confirm your identity and to make sure the signature matches what’s in the voter system, according to the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. Your ID will not be used to compare the information to your voter ID number or address.

If you do not have a valid ID, or if you’re not in the voting system, do not leave the polling place. Ask an elections worker to call the elections office to see if you can vote using a provisional ballot.

When you vote, be sure to completely fill in the oval next to your selection.

Individuals may also report voter intimidation by calling the Election Protection hotline, filing voting complaints with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division by calling 800-253-3931, emailing voting.section@usdoj.gov, or submitting an online form.

EARLY VOTING LEADS TO SHORT LINES IN KEY LARGO

12 noon: Voting on Election Day was steady at the Key Largo library Tuesday morning, but there were no lines.

This is likely due to Monroe County setting an early voting record this year. When early voting ended Saturday, 40 percent of the island chain’s registered voters already cast their ballots.

Most people at the library wanted to keep their votes private, but the ones who spoke with the Miami Herald/FlKeysNews.com said they voted in keeping with the Republican-leaning Upper Keys.

Tiffany Moe, 48, a hairdresser, said she’s not too enthused about Gov. Rick Scott but prefers him over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson for the U.S. Senate.

“I went with Rick Scott,” Moe said. “I feel that he’s the devil that you know.’”

She also voted for Ron DeSantis for governor over Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

“I have friends in Tallahassee and I’ve seen some of the things that have happened up there,” Moe said, referring to an FBI probe into City Hall. Gillum maintains he is not the subject of any federal investigation.

— DAVID GOODHUE

LONGER LINES IN KEY WEST

12 noon: Meanwhile, poll workers at the Senior Citizens Housing Complex in Key West marveled at how busy they’ve been on Election Day.





“It’s been nonstop since 6:30 a.m.,” Christine Russell, who has worked the polls for years, said during a break from the action. “Lines around the hallway. They came early because they want to be the first to vote. This is an election everyone wants to vote in.”

Russell believes people are fired up.

But Steve McBride, 65, who is retired, said he is simply a chronic voter. “I’m not an activist, I’m not angry,” he said. “I just vote.”

— GWENDOLYN FILOSA

FREE HAMILTON TICKETS? LEAST OF VOTER’S WORRIES

11:30 a.m.: Alberto Moreno, a Cuban American who said he changed his registration from Republican to Democrat four years ago over concern with the GOP’s shift to the right, voted a straight Democratic ticket, including a ballot for Andrew Gillum as governor.

The FBI investigation that has entangled the Tallahassee mayor didn’t bother him.

“Free [Hamilton] tickets or whatever? That’s the least of my concerns, considering what’s at stake,” said Moreno, 37, as he voted at the North Shore Branch Library in Miami Beach.

John Leufray, 38, also voted straight a straight Democratic ticket.

For U.S. Senate, the African-American graphic designer somewhat unenthusiastically cast a ballot for incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson. “He’s old, but the alternatives are not viable,” the North Beach resident said.

Gillum is what brought him to the polls. “He’s great,” Leufray said. “DeSantis just wants to divide us.”

Walter Lugo, 43, also came to the polls for Gillum — to vote against him.

“I’m a small business owner and I have to make sure our taxes are lowered,” said Lugo, who runs a civil engineering consulting business. “I don’t trust him with taxes.”

(As it turned out, Lugo, a Surfside resident, was at the wrong polling place.)

Lower down the ballot, Silvia Nagy-Zekmi said she was voting for Michael Grieco, a former Beach commissioner who pleaded no contest last year to criminal charges over a campaign finance scandal, instead of Republican Jonathan Parker for state representative.

“Grieco is the Democrat,” said Nagy-Zekmi, 65, as she clenched her nostrils shut with her left hand. “Sometimes you have to hold your nose.”

— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS

VOTERS PACK CHURCH IN BRICKELL





11:00 a.m.: The builders of First Presbyterian Church in Brickell, completed in 1949, could hardly have imagined that nearly 70 years later its tiny entryway would be turned into a polling place.

Residents in the heart of Miami’s financial district were waiting in line up to 35 minutes to cast ballots at the church, while a handful of staffers attempted to handle massive turnout in one of Miami’s most populated neighborhoods.

Tom Boyle, 27, a medical student currently working at Jackson Memorial Hospital, said his No. 1 issue was health care. He described himself as a fan of Obamacare.

But he believes America is ready and willing to go further. “[America’s health care system] should look more like [Jackson’s],” he said, which admits and treats patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Just ahead of Boyle in line was Brody Crawford, 25, a stock trader who was with his wife and newborn. Crawford fears the “blue wave” some pundits have said could crash over the nation on the back of Democratic enthusiasm.

“If it’s a blue wave, we’re going to go down the road of Venezuela,” he said. “If it’s a red wave, the economy will keep booming,” he said.

Florida has had eight great years under Rick Scott, he said. While he believes climate change is happening, he said he does not believe there is much humans can do to mitigate it. “I don’t think you can control what’s happening either way,” he said.

He admits that his right-leaning views have increasingly brought him into conflict with friends and family members. “It has gotten worse,” he said.

— ROB WILE

GILLUM CASTS VOTE IN CAPITAL

10:30 a.m.: Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum cast a ballot for himself Tuesday morning shortly after 10 a.m., surrounded by his family and a throng of state and national media outlets, jockeying for space outside the polling location at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in northern Tallahassee.

Holding his youngest son Davis in his left arm, Gillum and his wife R. Jai walked their two other children, clad in red and white, into the polling location, where he spent a few minutes in the polling booth.

He emerged to a small crowd of supporters — chanting his slogan “bring it home!” — before he took questions from reporters.

“I’m extremely excited to have just, I guess I can reveal, cast a vote for myself,” he said, as his wife R. Jai added teasingly she had voted for him too. “We’re excited about the day, we’re hopeful that it won’t be raining in other parts of the state.”

Asked about the historic implications of the election, Gillum cast his campaign in national terms: “Us winning tonight I think will send a message to Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis as well that the politics of hatred, of division, of separation have come to an end at least in this election,” he said. “People are going out and voting for something and not against...we’ll worry about history later but today we’re working to win.”

Shortly before arriving to vote, Gillum had tweeted indirectly about a set of text messages pretending to be from his campaign that suggesting that he would substantially raise taxes in addition to his opposition to Stand Your Ground.

“We’re hearing the dirty tricks are already beginning — don’t be fooled,” he wrote. “Don’t fall for the okey-doke. You know my record. You know my vision.”

Before Gillum, his family and a group of aides left the church, he also sidestepped a question about the FBI investigation in Tallahassee that generated headlines in the final weeks of the race. “We really at every turn, in spite of all the distractions, have tried to keep voters in the state focused on what matters,” he said. “I believe that that is what is going to allow us to walk away with a win today.”



— ELIZABETH KOH



SHALALA CASTS VOTE, PRAISES YOUTH 10:30 a.m.: Congressional candidate Donna Shalala popped out of a black SUV in front of the Coral Gables Fire Station on Old Cutler Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to cast her ballot. She told reporters this was a critical election for the country. “There’s so much at stake,” she said. “Real things that affect people on a day-to-day basis and our standing in the world.” Congressional candidate Donna Shalala casts her ballot at the Coral Gables fire station on Old Cutler Road in Tuesday’s election. She said she’s seen high turnout from young people throughout the early voting process as well as this morning. “That’s a good thing for America,” she said. She appeared with new Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who calls herself “La Gringa.” “La Gringa and La Shalala,” Higgins said, grinning and embracing the candidate. — ALEX HARRIS IT’S THE ENVIRONMENT, STUPID 10:30 a.m.: As a sport fisherman who spends plenty of time on the water, a priority issue for Rob Ruwitch is the environment. He doesn’t want algae sliming the water he boats and fishes on. The 53-year-old entrepreneur cast his ballot at the Coral Gables Fire Station on Old Cutler Road Tuesday morning for Bill Nelson over Rick Scott for the U.S. Senate. “It was a clear no-brainer for me,” he said. “There were some environmental issues that the state didn’t address under Scott that we need to address.” — ALEX HARRIS LOGROLLING IS ‘UNFAIR’ 10:30 a.m.: This year, Florida’s ballot includes several amendments that employ the controversial practice of grouping unrelated topics together, known as “logrolling.” One pairs a ban on offshore drilling with indoor vaping. Another creates a counter-terrorism unit and changes language banning undocumented immigrants from owning property. “I think it’s unfair and I think it’s improper,” said Jeff Kaplan, a 51-year-old Coral Gables lawyer. “To me, they don’t seem connected.” There’s a good chance that voters may agree with one part of the amendment and not the other, he said, leading them to get confused about their vote. “I don’t know what to do about it other than change the practice,” he said.. Kaplan did vote on several of the amendments, including restoring voting rights for felons and banning dog racing. “I used to have a retired racing dog,” he said. “I was excited to vote to ban it.” — ALEX HARRIS LATEST NUMBERS ON EARLY VOTING



10 a.m.: Florida’s turnout broke the 5-million mark overnight, largely on the strength of the largest early voting turnouts yet on Sunday in the big Democratic counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. By Monday morning, turnout was 5,094,645 or 38.4 percent of the Florida electorate. Democrats make up 40.6 percent of that total, and Republicans account for 40.1 percent. Independents and minor-party voters are 19.3 percent. Democrats continue to lag in returning absentee ballots, so the surge comes from early voting in the largest counties. Early voting ended Sunday evening with voters standing in the darkness in North Miami to vote, after an early voting site ran out of ballots. Mail ballots will continue to arrive at county elections offices Monday and Tuesday. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. More than 40,000 people voted early on Sunday in Miami-Dade, by far the highest one-day turnout. Total early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward in 2018 was more than twice as high as it was in 2014. The story was the same in Broward, where more than 36,000 turned out, and in Palm Beach, where more than 18,000 voters showed up on Sunday. The major statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate remain close, which means Election Day turnout at precincts across the state could be decisive in 2018. In the past two statewide elections more Republicans than Democrats have voted on Election Day, and Republicans won close races both times. “It’s all about tomorrow,” former Florida GOP chairman Al Cardenas tweeted Monday morning. “This one is going down to the wire.” — STEVE BOUSQUET



ALL CLEAR IN WYNWOOD





9:05 a.m.: Sometimes political activists and poll watchers get it right and sometimes they get it wrong.

Just after a Wynwood polling station opened on Tuesday morning, local activist and trial lawyer Gabrielle Dalemberte Tweeted, “HALF of the machines are broken here at Jose de Diego Middle School. HALF don’t work!”

The Tweet, which has since been deleted, got the attention of Miami Dade County. Its poll workers were reporting no problems. By the time a reporter arrived, there were no signs of problems.

A poll worker explained that a light bulb had gone out in one of the voting booths, but that the electronic vote-tallying machines were all functioning normally. Poll workers did say they ended up requesting — and receiving — two additional voting booths to handle the unexpectedly large wave of early voters.

Workers said two voters complained they had not received mail-in ballots, so they were instructed to cast provisional ballots. “We don’t want to turn anyone away,” one poll worker said.

— ROB WILE

MORE MINOR MACHINE PROBLEMS





9:00 a.m.: A precinct worker who declined to give his name at Coral Reef Branch Library said one ballot reading machine started sticking and refusing to accept ballots Tuesday, but by 9 a.m. workers were already fixing it.

The phone line allowing the precinct to upload results at the end of the night was also broken, he said. A worker arrived at 9 a.m. to begin repairs.

It didn’t appear to inconvenience any voters.

— ALEX HARRIS

A MIXED BALLOT

8:55 a.m.: For Jorge Almirall, a 55-year-old Republican business owner, having balance in government is important. That’s why he voted for some Republicans and some Democrats at the national level, while sticking to the party line at the state level.

Almirall, standing in front of the precinct at the Coral Reef Branch Library, said he also voted in favor of Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights for felons.

“I just feel like if somebody has done their time and completed their sentence they deserve to vote,” he said.

Across the street at the Palmetto Golf Course, Lou Rodriguez, a 72-year-old retired county employee, heaved his clubs from the trunk of his car and donned a bright red “Make America Great Again” hat.

He voted already via mail-in ballot, the same way he’s done it every election for the last decade.

Rodriguez said President Donald Trump’s endorsement sealed the deal on his vote for Ron DeSantis, but that was the only candidate he felt passionate about.

“I just voted strictly a Republican ticket,” he said. “I didn’t read too much about the candidates.”

He did vote in favor of Amendment 3, which gives voters control of casino expansion.

“I think the politicians are getting too much into the normal, everyday citizens’ business,” he said.

‘TURN FLORIDA BLUE’

7:15 a.m.: Ida Rahman, a 36-year-old lawyer, showed up early to vote at the West Dade Regional Library in Westchester with her two toddlers in tow, but, like about a dozen people that morning, it wasn’t her correct polling place.

Rahman said she was determined to vote that day and cast her ballot for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

“I watched him in the debates and he was calm and collected, but he called (Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron) Desantis out on his bulls---,” she said. “Unfortunately, Desantis responder with bigotry, but that’s to be expected.”

Rahman said she also voted yes on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights for felons because she hoped it would “help turn Florida blue.”

— ALEX HARRIS

‘I’M TRUMPIN’ ALL THE WAY’





6:30 a.m.: Half an hour before the polls opened, the line around the West Dade Regional Library was more than 20 people long.





Tom Harrison, a 68-year-old retired Metromover technician, was second in line, not because he had anywhere to be, but because he was excited to cast his all-red ballot.

“I’m Trumpin’ all the way across the board,” he said. “Mostly it’s about keeping things the way they’re going. I like the way they’re going.”

He said he plans to vote for Rick Scott for senator and Ron DeSantis for governor.

“Compared to Gillum, are you kidding?” He said. “He’s a super con artist. Probably Obama’s little brother.”

Harrison said he plans to figure out the ballot amendments on the fly, but he knows he’ll vote against Republican Carlos Curbelo in his congressional race.

“I don’t like that guy at all. He’s not a Republican at all,” he said. “He voted with Nancy Pelosi 80 percent of the time. That guy lit a fire under my a--.” Harrison said he votes every election and stays informed through YouTube videos.

— ALEX HARRIS

‘DOING MY DUTY’

6:10 a.m.: By 6:10 a.m., a half-dozen people were already queued at North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens to avoid any prospect of long lines. Olivia-Bernard Janvier, 65, a native of Haiti, said she was voting for changement — change, meaning Democrats, she said.

Change was also on the mind of Leroy Samuels, a 49-year-old security guard, who queued up in the pre-dawn twilight to get to work on time.

“I want the Democrats to take back power,” he said. “I’m confident they’re going to do it.”

Daron Clark, 31, didn’t vote in 2016. He was hoping to rectify that decision Tuesday morning.

“I’m doing my duty as a citizen,” he said. “I did my research.”

Miami Gardens and North Miami have both historically leaned Democrat. But Sherman, a 59-year-old who does not work and declined to give his last name, switched his party allegiance in 2016, thanks to Donald Trump.

“I liked what he had to say,” he said. “Black people think all Republicans are against them ... but I liked what Trump was saying about immigration and the economy.” He planned to vote for Ron DeSantis for governor, and said he feared Andrew Gillum would raise taxes and turn Florida into a “sanctuary state.”

“I just don’t think it’s right for foreigners to come here and have their children automatically become citizens,” he said.

— ROB WILE