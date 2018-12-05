Man who raped woman, killed man in illegal Cuban smuggling operation gets 15 years

A Colombian implicated in the rape and murder of a Cuban woman and the killing of a Cuban man during a migrant smuggling operation was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday in Miami federal court.
Fredis Valencia Palacios, 30, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and smuggling charges resulting in the deaths, collaborated with three other Colombians in the illegal operation two years ago.
A third migrant passenger who survived the deadly journey provided eye-witness evidence for Miami federal prosecutors to make the criminal case against Palacios, Jhoan Stiven Carreazo Asprilla and Carlos Emilio Ibarguen Palacios. A fourth Colombian defendant, Jorge Fernando Rivera Weir, is a fugitive.
For $2,900 wired from Miami, the four Colombians were supposed to smuggle the three Cubans from Colombia to Panama on their way to the United States.
But one of the Cubans had his throat and stomach slit, according to Homeland Security Investigations. And another was raped before having her throat and stomach slit. The third was left for dead in the water, but survived.
Each Colombian man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to encourage and induce aliens to come to the United States resulting in death, and three counts of encouraging and inducing aliens to come to the United States resulting in death and placing lives in jeopardy.
They pleaded guilty this year before U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, who sentenced Valencia Palacios. Ibarguen Palacios and Carreazo Asprilla are scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 4.
