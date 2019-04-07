Homepage

Florida Panthers fire coach Bob Boughner after two seasons, zero playoff appearances

Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner gives instructions to his team during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the New York Islanders at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
About 12 hours after finishing their third consecutive season missing the playoffs and 16th in the last 18 NHL seasons, the Florida Panthers fired head coach Bob Boughner on Sunday morning.

The Panthers also dumped assistant coach Paul McFarland.

Despite a roster generally considered among the most offensively talented in the NHL, both years under Boughner, the Panthers continued the long-established trend of failure: slow start, midseason scramble to get back into the playoff race, falling short.

Defense, goaltending and blown leads marked the 2018-19 failure.

“We made a tough decision today and have relieved Bob Boughner of his duties as head coach,” Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a release.

“We didn’t meet expectations this season and share responsibility for that fact,” he said. “After careful evaluation, we have determined that this is a necessary first step for our young team and we will seek to identify a transformative, experienced head coach with Stanley Cup pedigree to lead our team going forward.”

