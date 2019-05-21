Two schools were on lockdown after man was fatally shot on a nearby street, cops say

Police investigating shooting in North Miami-Dade that left a man dead in the street Police are investigating a shooting in North Miami-Dade that left a man dead in the street on May 21, 2019. Biscayne Gardens Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School went under lockdown after the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating a shooting in North Miami-Dade that left a man dead in the street on May 21, 2019. Biscayne Gardens Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School went under lockdown after the shooting.

A 911 call came in Tuesday reporting that a man was lying in a north Miami-Dade street, police say. He appeared to have been shot, the caller told the dispatcher.

When officers arrived, they found the man and tried giving him CPR.





It didn’t work. Police say the unidentified man died around noon in the 400 block of Northwest 152nd Street.

Two nearby schools, Biscayne Gardens Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School, were quickly put on lockdown as investigators searched for evidence.





As of Tuesday evening, police said there was no information on the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).