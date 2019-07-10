2018 brought record breaking high tides. NOAA says 2019 will soak South Florida with more

King Tide creates less flooding this time around The King Tide in Miami on Tuesday morning, Oct. 9, 2018 brought some area flooding but far less than last year's tides. A look at Crandon Park Marina, Jose Marti Park and E.G. Sewell Park show minimal tidal flooding Tuesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The King Tide in Miami on Tuesday morning, Oct. 9, 2018 brought some area flooding but far less than last year's tides. A look at Crandon Park Marina, Jose Marti Park and E.G. Sewell Park show minimal tidal flooding Tuesday morning.

The nation tied its all-time record for average high tide flood days in 2018, and experts at NOAA predict that 2019 will prove even wetter thanks to climate change.

But curiously, despite all the days water made roads impassible and King Tide flooded parks and coastal roads in South Florida, by NOAA’s count the region saw no high tide flood days in 2018.

That’s because NOAA uses a national standard that doesn’t reflect how South Florida’s low-lying topography makes it much easier to flood with less water than other regions, said NOAA oceanographer William Sweet, the lead author of the new report.

“It doesn’t mean you didn’t experience water in the street … it’s just in terms of the severity of the flood we’re tracking. we’re tracking a slightly deeper, more severe impact,” Sweet said. “One threshold doesn’t fit all.”

It also means that NOAA’s 2019 prediction — of one to three high tide flood days for South Florida — likely means deeper and more frequent floods are in store. It could start with the year’s first king tide, the highest tides of the year, from July 29 to August 4.

“When we do reach those threshold we often see sizable amount of flooding,” said Gregory Dusek, chief scientist for NOAA’s Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services.

That predicted number of high tide flood days leaps to ten to 55 days of flooding by 2050.

Record breaking floodwaters, one of the prime warming signs of encroaching sea level rise, caused road closures, loss of business to coastal enterprises and damage to homes and buildings across the U.S. in 2018. Experts say weather conditions and the warming planet will bring more of them next year.

“The ocean is now at the brim, clogging storm water systems and routinely flooding U.S. coastal communities with saltwater, often with no storm in sight,” Sweet said. “This is high tide flooding. This is sea level rise.”

While five high tide days a year is enough to break records now, NOAA predicts that by 2030 the national median for high tide days could jump to between seven and 15 days a year. By 2050, it could be between 25 and 75 days a year. And that’s the median for the whole nation. Low-lying South Florida is likely to see a lot more flood days.

NOAA scientists predict the southeast could see a 190% increase in flood days next year compared to 2000, the highest of any region.

NOAA has 98 tidal gauges, some of which have been functioning since the early 1900s. The data they gather paints a clear picture of what’s happened in the last century. One gauge in Baltimore, Maryland started collecting information in 1902. Back then, Dusek said, it recorded 12 high tide flood days in the first 35 years it operated. This year, Baltimore had 12 high tide flood days.





“I think this is a good example of how dramatically high tide flooding is changing due to sea level rise,” he said.