There’s a tropical wave crossing the Bahamas. Florida will feel it this week

A tropical wave crossing the Bahamas will bring rain to Florida A disturbance is moving along the Atlantic and it's bringing rain, winds and thunderstorms to Florida.

Get ready for another stormy week, Florida.

A disturbance is moving along the Atlantic and it’s bringing rain, winds and thunderstorms to the state.

The tropical wave is over the Bahamas Monday morning, so there’s a high chance the region won’t start feeling it until nightfall.

Tropical wave is moving over the Bahamas this morning and is expected to bring stormy weather pattern starting tonight for #SouthFlorida as it get closer to our area #flwx #storms #CBS4 @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/VCZguzv3YI — Jennifer Correa (@JenniferWXwoman) July 22, 2019

The good news is that the National Hurricane Center doesn’t expect the disturbance to be anything more than a cloud of good old Florida rain. As of Monday morning, forecasters say there’s only a 30 percent chance of it forming into anything serious in the next five days.

If you want to go out and enjoy the sunshine, Monday morning is your best shot. The forecast is looking mostly sunny, with temperatures in the high 80s. Once the afternoon rolls around, you might see some slight showers and thunderstorms.

Monday night is when the real deal begins in South Florida, closest to the tropical system. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service, enough to potentially cause some street flooding.

Tuesday is when you’ll want to have an umbrella — and maybe some rain boots — with you at all times. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. And it will only get worse, with a 70 percent chance of rain come Tuesday night.

The rest of the week is similar, with 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, until Friday when it drops to a low 20 percent.

July 22: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase early this week, especially over the east coast of South Florida and the Atlantic waters tonight into Tuesday. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain will be possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/qQpViquApq — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 22, 2019

Want to escape the bad weather?

A trip to the Keys might be in order. Key West’s weather service is predicting the area will only have a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms all week.

What’s the weather on Florida’s Gulf Coast?

It looks bad.

To start with, Tampa Bay’s National Weather Service said the flood warning for the Manatee River near Myakka Head has been extended until Tuesday morning.

Monday, with 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, is the only day you might be able to enjoy the outdoors because come Tuesday, the real weather begins, according to the weather service.

Tuesday is looking at 40-50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, but that percentage more than doubles Wednesday to 80 percent and it’s not going away.

Here's what to expect to start the work week: pic.twitter.com/gfMRuGPqXx — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 22, 2019

The rest of the week fluctuates between 50 and 80 percent until Friday night when it drastically drops to 20 percent in certain areas along our state’s Gulf coast— like the Bradenton and Sarasota area — just in time for date night.

Take advantage, because the rain will storm back Saturday and Sunday at 60 percent.

Those closer to Tampa, your weekend is unfortunately dreary. The forecast says you’re getting 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

What’s the weather in Central Florida?

If you made Disney travel plans, pack a poncho.

The whole week is predicted to experience heavy rainfall, ranging from 60 to 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, Tuesday and Friday nights give you an opening to at least go outside and not get cabin fever. The National Weather Service in Melbourne expects a 20-30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on those nights.

Sorry, East Central Florida, it’s like every weather pattern possible is coming your way this week.

Scattered lightning storms, frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and a slight flood risk are in the week’s hazardous weather outlook.

July 22 | A few showers moving onshore the coast this morning. Highest afternoon storm coverage inland. #flwx pic.twitter.com/L6oZT9QVin — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) July 22, 2019

Monday is particularly brutal. There’s also a flooding risk and an “excessive heat impact,” which means it’ll feel like the temperatures are in the 100-105 range.

The forecast is predicting that the heavy rainfall could cause one to three inches of flooding in less than two hours.

Boaters might also want to rethink their plans of taking their boats out on the water Monday. The storm could produce wind gusts of at least 35 knots, a threat the outlook says is higher for the interior counties, Volusia County and the adjacent Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic waters just offshore.

South Florida’s Hazardous Weather Outlook

While thunderstorms seem to be our biggest issue Monday in South Florida, it’s also looking pretty windy, with isolated thunderstorm wind gusts predicted to be around 45 miles per hour. Boaters should expect wind gusts of 25 knots in the water — that’s almost 30 miles per hour. There’s also a slight chance of waterspouts forming along the coastal waters.

And that’s the best forecast.

The rest of the week is looking at thunderstorms, wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour, and water pooling in low lying and poorly drained areas from the heavy rainfall. NWS Miami predicts the rainfall to be between a quarter and half of an inch.

But, it’s Florida. We never lose our sunny rays.

So, even though this is one of those ‘stay indoors watching movies and playing board games’ type of week, the sun will be coming in and out of the clouds starting Wednesday. This means the heat will settle in. Temperatures will be in the 80s, but the forecast is predicting our heat index may reach 105 degrees.

Yes, even with this bad weather. Go figure.