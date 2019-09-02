Still no turn as Hurricane Dorian slows, lashes the Bahamas, rattles Florida’s East Coast

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

Floridians awoke Labor Day to find that Hurricane Dorian had yet to turn north away from the coast as expected, instead stalling to an agonizing crawl while continuing to pound the Bahamas with winds of 165 miles per hour.

The killer system, already blamed for at least one death in the Bahamas, was centered Monday morning just 120 miles miles off the coast of West Palm Beach. It remains a Category 5 hurricane.

“The core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory on Monday. “The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening.”

Computer models continued to show the storm turning north before making landfall in Florida, but the proximity to the coast was still concerning. “It is still possible for the hurricane to deviate from this forecast, and move very near or over the coast,” the hurricane center wrote. “Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track.”

Much of Florida’s coast remained under a hurricane or tropical storm watch. Instead of Labor Day barbecues, residents hunkered down in their shuttered homes, already stocked up on gas, water and snacks, glued to television news stations.

Tolls were suspended. Palm Beach International Airport closed on Monday, and flights are due to be suspended at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at noon.

Outside, gusts of tropical-storm force winds were starting. One gust of 47 miles per hour was reported at the Juno Beach Pier, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents who spent days watching the forecasts had rattled nerves. Hart Green, 48, is waiting it out on Hutchison Island, a quiet seaside community north of Palm Beach that has been ordered evacuated. The night before, he loaded up on 15 cases of water inside.

“The stress picked up today,” he said, sweat dripping down onto the sandbags he stacked in a square around his doormat. “I’m just worried about flooding. I’m not as concerned about the wind.”

Over in the Bahamas, the scope of the historic hurricane’s wrath was clear.

On Abaco, at least one child, a 7-year-old boy, was reported drowned, with his sister missing, according to Bahamian press reports. Donald Rolle, the administrator for South Abaco, described the scene on North Abaco as “sheer devastation. ”Pray for us,” he pleaded.

After pounding the Abacos and leaving a trail of snapped trees, flipped-over cars and missing rooftops in the northern Bahamas, Dorian moved over to low-lying Grand Bahama, where it stalled for hours. The Bahamian press reported that the airport at Grand Bahama Island was under five feet of water.

Islanders reported tidal surges of up to 23 feet. Residents in the capital of Nassau were trying to escape rising water in the midst of an island-wide blackout.