Homepage

Stubborn brush fire in South Miami-Dade closes Card Sound Road into the Florida Keys

Florida Forest Service firefighters work to contain a brush fire along Card Sound Road Monday, May 3, 2021. Card Sound Road is one of two arteries leading in and out of the Florida Keys.
Florida Forest Service firefighters work to contain a brush fire along Card Sound Road Monday, May 3, 2021. Card Sound Road is one of two arteries leading in and out of the Florida Keys. Florida Forest Service

A brush fire menacing deep South Miami-Dade for the past few days has shut down one of the roads in and out of the Florida Keys.

Card Sound Road was closed to traffic Monday morning as Miami-Dade County and Florida Forest Service firefighters battled to contain the blaze. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the road was closed around 10:45 a.m. and it was still closed as of mid-afternoon.

Most people traveling to and from the Keys take the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, which leads from Florida City to Key Largo. But drivers can also take Card Sound Road from Florida City. Card Sound leads east to County Road 905, which goes to Key Largo.

Scott Peterich, spokesman for the Florida Forest Service, said firefighters are working to contain the fire east of Card Sound Road so it doesn’t jump the road and move toward U.S. 1.

aerial fire view.jpeg
An aerial view shows smoke from a large brush fire in south Miami-Dade County that has shut down Card Sound Road leading into the Florida Keys Monday, May 3, 2021. Florida Forest Service

But he said easterly winds are making that goal difficult to achieve.

“It’s moving west and could impact U.S. 1,” Peterich said.

As of 2 p.m., firefighters have the blaze, which the Forest Service has labeled the 416 fire, 55% contained. But it still covers a large burn area of about 11,500 acres across deep South Miami-Dade toward the Keys, Peterich said.

The fire, which started Friday, is not threatening homes or businesses for now.

IMG_2479.jpg
Smoke is seen in the distance in a photo from a Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera overlooking Card Sound Road Monday, May 3, 2021. FDOT

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service