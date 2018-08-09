Ace Frehley rejoins his old Kiss mates on Florida cruise and on his new album

Hoping for an Ace Frehley-Kiss reunion?

This fall, the former Kiss lead guitarist is edging closer than at any point in 18 years.

After yet again leaving the band in 2000 after a couple of reunion tours, Frehley concentrated on his solo career.

That aspect isn’t changing as he’s set to release his eighth solo album, “Spaceman,” on Oct. 19, and supporting it with a tour that includes four dates in Florida in October and November.

But his past with the painted foursome has been creeping back into his act with regularity lately.

On Jan. 27, Frehley was a surprise guest for former band mate Gene Simmons’ Vault Experience meet-and-greet session at Wynwood’s Walt Grace Vintage, a cars and guitars emporium.

Shortly before that event, Simmons and Frehley cowrote a couple of songs in 2017 — “Without You I’m Nothing” and “Your Wish Is My Command” — and both of these will be featured on Frehley’s “Spaceman” album this fall. Simmons’ distinctive bass anchors the tunes, which were recorded at Frehley’s home studio in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

According to Entertainment One, the company releasing his recent albums, Simmons suggested the title “Spaceman” for the new project.

Still more Kiss connections: In 2016, Frehley recorded a remake of Free’s “Fire and Water” with Kiss’ singer and rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley on the covers album, “Origins, Vol. 1.”

And after Frehley returns from some dates in Australia and Japan on his coming 2018 Tour, he’s playing the KISS Kruise VIII that sales out of Miami to Key West and Nassau Oct. 31-Nov. 5.

That KISS Kruise also features Bruce Kulick, who played lead guitar for Kiss from 1984 to 1996, and his brother Bob Kulick, who played uncredited in place of Frehley on numerous Kiss albums, including “Alive II” and “Unmasked.” (In Kiss trivia, Bob Kulick auditioned to join Kiss in 1973 but Frehley was picked for the part. He later suggested his younger brother Bruce take the lead guitar slot in Kiss a couple of years after Frehley’s initial departure after the release of “(Music From) The Elder” in 1981.

Florida fans have these opportunities to catch his act. Aside from the KISS Kruise, Frehley performs Nov. 9 at Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Nov. 10 at King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, and Nov. 11 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheatre in Miramar.