Miami gets some ‘Satisfaction:’ Rolling Stones kicking off tour at Hard Rock Stadium

The Rolling Stones are going all 305 on us.
The iconic rock band announced Monday that it will launch its No Filter tour on April 20, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The North American tour hits 13 cities, including Jacksonville, at TIAA Bank Field, on April 24.
The famous Brits said they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” Mick Jagger said in a statement. “The energy is always amazing!”
What else is amazing is that Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood have been going at this music thing this long.
Even they think so.
On its official website, the band writes: “When the nascent Rolling Stones began playing gigs around London in 1962, the notion that a rock & roll band would last five years, let alone fifty, was an absurdity. After all, what could possibly be more ephemeral than rock & roll, the latest teenage fad?”
The last time the Stones were out on the road in the U.S. was 2015’s Zip Code tour.
General admission tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m Nov. 30 at RollingStones.com.
There will be a fan pre-sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. Enter your information here by 9 a.m. Nov. 27.
