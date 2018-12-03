Entertainment

Loved ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’? Get ready to see Queen in the flesh in Sunrise this summer

By Madeleine Marr

December 03, 2018 02:29 PM

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen.
Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen. Getty Images
Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen. Getty Images

Loved “Bohemian Rhapsody”?

The biopic on Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury is a bona fide box office monster.

According to Box Office Mojo, as of Sunday, the Bryan Singer directed film had grossed a whopping $539 million worldwide, becoming the biggest musical biopic in history.

Want to get your Queen fix all over again?

Longtime fans and recent converts will be amped by this news: Original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor will hit the road with front man Adam Lambert on a six week North American tour with a stop at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on Aug. 17.

Tickets for the so-called Rhapsody tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the BB&T Center box office beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10.

Lambert, who officially joined the band in 2011, says fans should expect a “visual spectacle that will reframe [Queen’s] iconic songs.”

The singer first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 “American Idol” finale, with an electric performance of “We Are the Champions.”

  Comments  