Loved ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’? Get ready to see Queen in the flesh in Sunrise this summer

Loved “Bohemian Rhapsody”?
The biopic on Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury is a bona fide box office monster.
According to Box Office Mojo, as of Sunday, the Bryan Singer directed film had grossed a whopping $539 million worldwide, becoming the biggest musical biopic in history.
Want to get your Queen fix all over again?
Longtime fans and recent converts will be amped by this news: Original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor will hit the road with front man Adam Lambert on a six week North American tour with a stop at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on Aug. 17.
Tickets for the so-called Rhapsody tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the BB&T Center box office beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10.
Lambert, who officially joined the band in 2011, says fans should expect a “visual spectacle that will reframe [Queen’s] iconic songs.”
The singer first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 “American Idol” finale, with an electric performance of “We Are the Champions.”
