How do $10 tickets for ‘Hamilton’ sound? If you’re lucky, they can be yours

Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of “Hamilton” as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. A lottery system, #Ham4Ham, offers 40 tickets at $10 apiece for Broward Center for the Performing Arts dates in Fort Lauderdale, Dec. 18-Jan. 20. Joan Marcus