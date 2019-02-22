Peter Frampton says a rare disease means he has to go on a real ‘Farewell’ tour

Rock guitarist Peter Frampton entered the pop culture firmament with the release of his “Frampton Comes Alive!” album in 1976.

Forty-three years after the release of that seminal double-LP live recording, the British musician has just announced the Peter Frampton Finale — The Farewell Tour. When the tour ends in October in San Francisco, where “Frampton Comes Alive!” was primarily taped on his 1975 tour, he’s done with the coming alive thing on stage.

Unlike some fellow music stars like Cher, The Who and the Eagles, for whom the words “farewell tour” can’t be taken literally, Frampton means what he says, he told “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”

He told the news program’s co-host Anthony Mason that he has to stop touring because he has inclusion body myositis, a rare and incurable degenerative muscular disease that involves inflammation of the muscles and associated tissues, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Inclusion body myositis causes muscles of the wrists and fingers, the front of the thigh, and the muscles that lift the front of the foot to progressively weaken. The heart and lungs are not affected by this disorder, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The condition progresses slowly.

“Going upstairs and downstairs is the hardest thing for me,” Frampton, 68, told CBS’ Mason. “I’m going to have to get a cane … and then the other thing I noticed, I can’t put things up over my head.”

British rock guitarist Peter Frampton released his seminal live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” on Jan. 6, 1976. The two-record set became one of the best selling live albums and its three singles dominated the airwaves that Bicentennial year. A&M Records

The rock star — whose other hits in the 1970s included “I’m In You,” “Do You Feel Like We Do” and “Show Me the Way,” which pioneered the use of the talk box effect that Bon Jovi used a decade later on “Livin’ on a Prayer” — was diagnosed more than three years ago after falling from a stage, CBS reported.

There are three shows booked in Florida:

▪ Sept. 4 at Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place.

▪ Sept. 6 at West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheatre on the South Florida Fairgrounds.

▪ Sept. 7 at Tampa Bay’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Frampton, who has been recording, says he can still play the guitar well but expects this ability to decline as the IBM progresses. He’s not ruling out a “miracle tour” but that will depend on medical advancements.

Tickets for the Finale-Farewell tour, which begins June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and ends Oct. 12 at San Francisco’s Concord Pavilion, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 on LiveNation.Com.

Support acts include Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on the Florida dates.