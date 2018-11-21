This actor just arrived in Key West for the first time in years — and noted a big change

Dance Key West is practicing with about a dozen clients of The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, 1401 Seminary St., a nonprofit serving adults who have developmental delays that include IQs at or below 69, cerebral palsy, spina bifida and traumatic brain injury. Dance Key West will present the 3rd annual ReMARCable Dance Project at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St.