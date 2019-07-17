PAMM’s chief curator is resigning. What happens next?

Miami Art Museum chief curator, Tobias Ostrander displays a piece of art from the recently donated Scholl Collection. The artwork he is holding is by artist Cindy Sherman, Untitled (suntan) from 2003 and is 33”x41”. Miami Herald Staff

The chief curator at the Perez Art Museum of Miami has announced he is stepping down.

Tobias Ostrander said this week he now plans to work independently, after eight years helping lead the city’s premier art institution.

“I’m proud of all I did at PAMM,” Ostrander said. “We left it strongly positioned nationally and internationally, and I’m leaving with a great sense of accomplishment.”

In a statement, PAMM director Franklin Sirmans said the following:

“We are grateful for Tobias Ostrander’s time with PAMM which did much to further enrich the history of the institution. After eight years with the museum — a time that spanned the transition from the smaller museum at Government Center to the new building here in Maurice A. Ferre Park — he has resigned to explore new opportunities and we wish him only the best.”

One of Ostrander’s final acts was to establish the Caribbean Cultural Institute, boosted by a $1 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

A search will begin shortly for Ostrander’s replacement.