Cops looking for Keys man accused brutalizing small dog

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a Marathon man accused of slamming a small dog to the ground, breaking the animal’s pelvis.
Sean Booth Chidester, 35, is described by deputies as possibly “armed and dangerous” and may be carrying an illegally-obtained handgun, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“Always call 911 instead of approaching a suspect in any criminal case,” Linhardt said in a statement Tuesday afternoon..
Chidester is accused of beating the dog following a confrontation Monday night with the owner, whom Linhardt did not name.
A veterinarian called the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m. after observing the miniature pinscher’s condition when the owner took her in to be treated for her injuries, Linhardt said.
The dog, named “Penny,” was unable to stand on her hind legs and was shaking.
Chidester was arrested in July 2016 on felony aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the case after the victim, who originally wanted to press charges, decided not to proceed,according to court documents.
