Man dies snorkeling off Fort Jefferson near Key West

A Panama City, Florida, man died Wednesday at a Key West hospital after being found facedown and unresponsive in the water off Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas National Park 70 miles off the Southernmost City.
Micheal Ray Stephens, 49, was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was flown aboard Monroe County’s Trauma Star helicopter air ambulance around 12:20 p.m.
A couple spotted Stephens, who was snorkeling, unresponsive. They swam him to the moat area of the fort, where park employees began performing CPR, Monroe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
No foul play is suspected, Linhardt added, and the medical examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
