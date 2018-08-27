Brawl with Brass Monkey bartender lands woman in jail, cops say. That was just the beginning

Getting kicked out of a bar wasn’t enough for a Marathon woman who upped the ante by next threatening to kill a Monroe sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning, police say.
Harolind Jimenez, 36, is in county jail in Stock Island on a bond of $6,000 on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and making threats against a public servant, as well as two misdemeanor battery counts.
Deputies arrived at the Brass Monkey bar located at 5561 Overseas Highway to respond to a trespassing call. Outside, Jimenez was arguing with bartender Gary Leo, and deputies saw her shove him, causing him to stumble backwards.
Leo then punched Jimenez in the face “to defend himself,” Deputy Michael Maleta wrote in his report. Maleta grabbed Jimenez to restrain her, and as he did, she reached back with her left hand and tried to grab the deputy’s duty belt, according to the arrest report.
Before police arrived, Leo ordered Jimenez out of the bar after she threatened to kill him and threw a beer bottle at him. The bottle missed, but shattered on the floor, according to Maleta’s report. Leo then demanded she leave, but Jimenez repeatedly shoved Leo in the chest, which was recorded by a witness’ cellphone camera and shown to Maleta, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies arrested Jimenez. When they arrived at the Marathon substation, Jimenez told Maleta that her brother was going to kill him and “she was also going to have her father kill me.”
“I attempted to ask Jimenez how she was going to do that, but she would not answer,” Maleta wrote in his report.
