Tropical Storm Gordon came for Labor Day. How long is it going to hang around?

As Tropical Storm Gordon inundates South Florida’s Labor Day, the question becomes will the storm do the same to Tuesday’s start of the work week? Or the rest of the week?

As it moves west northwest at 16 mph, Gordon’s center already has reached the Gulf of Mexico. But the tropical storm force winds extend 45 miles from the center, so Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties are expected to get 40 mph gins and 50 mph gusts until Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Between now and then, it’ll finish dropping 2 to 4 inches of rain.

But the National Weather Service’s long range forecast puts the thunderstorm chances for Miami-Dade and Broward County each at 40 or 50 percent each day through Sunday. So don’t expect to dry out any time before the NFL season starts next Sunday.

If you want a better shot at drinking in the sun without a rain chaser, the forecast for the Florida Keys says thunderstorm chances are only around 30 percent the rest of the week.