Fort Myers boy fatally struck by boat in Florida Keys

A Fort Myers teen died in the Lower Florida Keys Sunday afternoon after being struck in the head by a boat propeller.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the incident, had not released the 15-year-old’s name by Monday afternoon.
“We’re waiting until the 24-hour preliminary report comes out,” said FWC Officer Ronald Washington, a spokesman for the agency.
Details of why the boy was in the water and how he ended up being hit by the vessel were not immediately clear.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and FWC officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m., said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The boy was in Kemp Channel, which separates Summerland and Cudjoe keys, when he was injured. He was taken to Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe, and medics took him to Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, where he was pronounced dead, Linhardt said.
The county’s Trauma Star helicopter was called to take him to a mainland hospital but was canceled when the boy’s heart stopped, Linhardt said.
Comments