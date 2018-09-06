Couple injured when SUV hits their Harley in the Keys

A Kentucky husband and wife are in stable condition after an SUV crashed into their Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Steven Stratton, 48, and Krista Stratton, 46, were taken to Jackson South Medical Center after the crash, which happened at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 99 on U.S. 1, according to ab FHP report.
They were riding in the left northbound lane on the highway when a 2017 Land Rover driven by Christine Intoccia, 22, of Norton, Massachusetts, switched from the right to left lane, clipping the front of the front of the Harley.
FHP Sgt. Pedro Reinoso said neither motorcycle rider wore a helmet.
Intoccia was cited for making an improper lane change.
