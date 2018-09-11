Florence expected to restrengthen as it churns toward the Carolina coast

While it weakened slightly overnight, Hurricane Florence remains a powerful storm likely to intensify and produce a powerful storm surge when it slams the Carolina coast later this week.
At 11 a.m., forecasters said the storm is expected to begin restrengthening later today and gradually continue building over the next day or so, although it could again weaken slightly on Thursday. The storm is expected to trigger heavy flooding as it sends ashore a storm surge forecast to be between six and 12 feet deep between Cape Fear and Cape Lookout. Between 15 to 20 inches of rain could accumulate over the Carolinas and parts of Virginia.
The storm was located just over 900 miles east, southeast of Cape Fear moving at 16 mph. Sustained winds reached 130 mph. Hurricane winds extend 40 miles from Florence’s center. Tropical storm force winds reach another 150 miles.
While Florida will be spared Florence’s high winds and heavy rain, deep swells and dangerous rip currents will likely hit the the state’s central east coast, with the worst expected this afternoon.
Further west and on course to strike the Lesser Antilles, Isaac remained a tropical storm moving west toward the Caribbean Tuesday. It’s expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it crosses the Lesser Antilles Thursday. Tropical storm force winds had increased, reaching 105 miles from Isaac’s center. It’s expected to send a three to five foot storm surge across parts of the islands and dump three to five inches of rain.
Overnight it encountered warm waters and low wind shear, which should have allowed it to strengthen, which it did not. Those conditions should remain, so they warned that it could still increase wind speed over the next day. However, they say it no longer looks like the storm will become a major hurricane as models suggested earlier and should weaken as it moves into the Caribbean.
Helene also continued churning westward near the Cape Verde Islands, but is so far not expected to threaten the U.S. coast. Sustained winds reached 110 mph on Tuesday as the storm moved northwest at 12 mph.
Forecasters are also watching a disturbance nearing the Gulf of Mexico that could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Cuba today. Upper level winds helping keep the storm from developing are expected to slow today, meaning a tropical depression could form Thursday or Friday as it heads toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
