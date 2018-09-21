FBI arrests Key Largo man on child porn charges

Federal agents arrested a Key Largo man on child pornography charges after finding hundreds of graphic images of children on his computer and hard drives, according to court documents.
Donald Glenn Beasley, 56, was arrested Friday after FBI agents executed a search warrant on his mile marker 95 trailer the day before.
Agents searched an Alienware laptop and an external hard drive. One of the hard drives on the laptop displayed a list of recently played videos with titles indicating they were child pornography, FBI Special Agent Matthew Ward wrote in his probable cause affidavit.
Some of the images were downloaded using peer-to-peer software “which attempts to conceal the true location of its user,” Ward wrote.
The laptops recycling bin contained four files, and one had 215 images depicting children in sexual situations.
“The majority of these images contained either one or two prepubescent girls, nude or mostly nude, posing for photographs,” Ward wrote. “In multiple photographs, the genitalia of the girls were graphically exhibited and clearly visible.”
Beasley is being represented by federal public defender Stewart Abrams, who could not immediately be reached for comment.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. in Key West, and his preliminary arraignment is set for Oct. 5, also in Key West.
