Red tide confirmed in Miami-Dade, and some beaches have been closed

Miami-Dade closed beaches north of the Haulover inlet before dawn on Thursday morning after lab tests confirmed red tide in ocean waters caused by a toxic algae traveling from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic, spreading an environmental and tourism crisis to more of Florida.

Lab tests confirmed a “medium concentration” of algae that causes the blooms off Haulover Park, according to a statement issued early Monday by Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Farther south, tests off Miami Beach and Key Biscayne were “in the very-low to low range.” The levels were too low to prompt beach closures south of Haulover.

Haulover Inlet is in North Miami-Dade, around 10800 Collins Ave., north of Bal Harbour.





“We got these findings very late at night,” Gimenez said Thursday morning. “There was a moderate level north of Haulover, so we took the decision, look let’s close the beach this morning and take all precaution and let’s actually talk to the people on the west coast and see what they do because they get this a heck of a lot more than we do.”

Red tide is rare on Florida’s east coast, but was confirmed in Palm Beach County on Monday after weekend beach goers complained of symptoms linked to the algae. Beaches were closed Sunday.

The finding prompted expanded testing along the Atlantic coast, including four beaches in Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward County, as well as waters about two miles offshore. Broward was still awaiting testing results Thursday morning, Environmental Planning Director Jennifer Jurado said.

Miami-Dade shut down Haulover beach early Thursday. /Douglas Hanks dhanks@miamiherald.com

More beaches in Miami-Dade were being sampled Thursday, including along the north end of the county near Golden Beach, south of Haulover and on Miami Beach at 55th Street. Biscayne Bay waters are also being tested.

Depending on findings, the county may reopen beaches and issue advisories with warnings rather than continue to close them, said Division of Environmental Resources Director Lee Hefty. The county expects to get results from today’s testing on Friday, he said.

“We may find that we could address this through advisories, telling people how to behave because it’s not something you can go clean up,” he said. “It’s something that will have to run its course.”

Miami-Dade County collected additional water samples on Thursday after red tide was confirmed near Haulover Park and in lower amounts off Miami Beach and Key Biscayne. Source: Miami-Dade Division of Environmental Resources Management.

Miami-Dade’s beach patrol began asking people to leave Haulover on Thursday morning.

“We just came here to go to the beach, and the beach patrol person came and said it was supposed to be bad for breathing,” said Britta Toennies, a tourist from Denmark staying in Bay Harbor Islands. “So he’s telling people not to be on the beach.”

As a news chopper hovered overhead, Toennies and her fellow traveler, Jenny Henson, said they were going to take his advice to head for sand not covered by the county advisory.

“We were just talking about South Beach “ Henson said.

Thursday’s finding marks a significant escalation of a crisis that had until recently been confined to the West Coast. Fear that the tide could worsen along the more populated Atlantic coast increased this week after tests confirmed the algae spread to Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties, where beaches were closed and fish began turning up dead.

Testing has confirmed the presence of red tide algae in Miami-Dade, prompting beach closings north of Haulover Inlet, the county announced early Thursday Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

If the tide worsens, it could be devastating for businesses. On the Gulf Coast, where blooms first surfaced nearly a year ago off Sarasota and triggered summer-long fish kills that littered beaches and clogged canals with dead sea life, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in August.

“As if we needed another reason for people not to go fishing,” said Capt. Bob Branham, who could not recall a red tide in Miami-Dade in his 40 years of guiding around Biscayne Bay. “We’ve had periodic algae blooms, but not red tide.”

Scientists believe the blooms, which first appeared off Sarasota nearly a year ago, got swept into the Gulf’s Loop Current, which connects to the Florida Current and flows north along the Atlantic coast. In August and September, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration satellites detected some evidence of the algae west of the remote Marquesas Islands near the Dry Tortugas, suggesting the algae could have flowed south of the Keys.

Winds could have blown the blooms ashore in Miami-Dade, although the current travels farther offshore than in Palm Beach county. But it’s also possible coastal currents that hug the shore and run south carried it from Palm Beach County.

“You can have coastal currents that go in the opposite direction carrying it south,” said Larry Brand, an algae expert at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. “That’s how you can form islands like Miami Beach.”





Blooms have only fouled the east coast eight times since the 1950s, state officials said.

We are taking this proactive step to ensure our residents and visitors are not affected as we collect samples in other areas for state testing. We will continue to seek guidance from the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and take precautionary measures as needed. https://t.co/ZasZwQbPqP — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) October 4, 2018

While algae levels found at Haulover were moderate, they are high enough to trigger problems like respiratory symptoms and fish kills.

Red tide is linked to health problems, including breathing issues. The county’s advisory urges “people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions to avoid red tide areas.” County officials have also received several reports of dead fish, but none numerous enough to be worth investigating, Hefty said.

How long the blooms last depends on the amount of algae, winds and currents. If it’s being moved by coastal currents, there’s a possibility conditions worsen along beaches to the south including Crandon Park, Brand said.

Haulover Park manager Pedro Perez readies a sign to turn away parkgoers, stating the county park has been closed due to red tide on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. BY DOUGLAS HANKS dhanks@miamiherald.com

Another concern is Biscayne Bay. If red tide gets into the bay where pollution that feeds the algae is high, it could stay longer.

“It can establish a population for a while,” he said. “The bottom line is there’s so many uncertainties still about the red tide. We can’t predict it very well and after things happen we try to explain it.”

The morning started at the 177-acre Haulover park with some hope the closure might be contained to the area around the surf. Sherri Fisher, a park manager on duty Thursday, said she was waiting for word from headquarters on how they might turn people away from the beaches while still allowing access to the inland areas, including a skate park.

But shortly before 10:30 am, Fisher got instructions to close almost all of it down. “We’re locking gates,” she said to fellow manager Pedro Perez. “Usually we only do this for hurricanes,” Fisher said. “This is new.” Fisher said the marina and other inland areas tied to boats on the bay side would remain open. The rest of the park — including a popular dog beach and a longtime nude beach — would be closed. They drove in a park pick-up to lock up the first gate allowing access to one of the Haulover lots. Next to it went a sandwich board with two sheets of paper taped to it, encased in plastic.

The first sheet was a copy of the memo issued by Mayor Carlos Gimenez announcing the results of the red-tide tests and Haulover’s closing. The second was a new print out in large letters: “BEACH CLOSED DUE TO RED TIDE.”