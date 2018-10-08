Hurricane Michael won’t hit South Florida. But it will affect South Florida weather

As Hurricane Michael plows up the Gulf of Mexico to smack the Florida Panhandle, forecasters expect South Florida to get sideswiped by some extra wind and rain atop the usual for this time of year.

“The main hazards will be gusty winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes,” the National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook for South Florida continued to say Tuesday.

“Low-lying coastal areas prone to flooding from astronomical high tides could also see impacts from heavy rainfall that drains more slowly due to the elevated high tides,” the outlook says. “Coastal areas could see high tides up to 1 to 2 feet higher than predicted through Thursday.”

That means South Floridians already experiencing the annual “King Tides” — the highest tides of the year — could see more flooding as the heavy rainfall takes longer to drain away.

On the beach, there’s still a high risk of rip currents on Atlantic beaches and a raised risk for beaches on the Gulf of Mexico side starting Tuesday.

Wind gusts of up to 25 knots meant Monday’s Small Craft Advisory continued into Tuesday on South Florida waters.