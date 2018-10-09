Former Trump aide Hope Hicks has a Jimmy Buffett connection. Sort of.

Hope Hicks has a brand new bag.
The former aide to President Donald Trump is going the TV route, reports The New York Times.
Hicks will be based in Los Angeles as the network’s executive vice president and chief communications officer and start next year, once the merger with 21st Century Fox and Disney is complete. The newly merged company, which has yet to be named, will include Fox News Channel, the Fox broadcasting network, a number of local Fox stations and Fox Sports, the AP reports.
The so-called PR girl, who turns 30 on Oct. 21, served Trump from August 2017 to March 2018 as White House Director of Strategic Communications, a role the president created exclusively for the former Ralph Lauren model.
And there’s a possibility the Connecticut native is a Jimmy Buffett fan.
In her senior yearbook, she accidentally attributed the famous quote “The future belongs to those who believe in the power of their dreams” to the “Margaritaville” singer. It was said by former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who uttered these words to give Americans a boost after the Great Depression and World War II.
