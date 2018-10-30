Key West names Brandenburg the city’s new police chief

The city of Key West has chosen 16-year-police veteran Capt. Sean Brandenburg to succeed Donie Lee as police chief in December.
Brandenburg, a law enforcement officer since 1990, joined KWPD in 2002 and was promoted to captain of the administrative bureau in 2014.
He spent the first 12 years of his career in Indiana. In Key West, he has been involved with the Special Response Team, the K-9 and Mounted Units and served as the Detective Sergeant in the Special Ops Unit and then as the night shift Operations Lieutenant.
Twice, he was awarded the Life Saving Medal in Key West. He served as unit coordinator for the department’s K-9 unit. In 2016, he graduated from the 266th session of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Virginia.
The decision was City Manager Jim Scholl’s and was announced Monday.
