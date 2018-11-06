A Democrat and a Republican meet on the street, talk to each other, agree on one thing

Outside the Tavernier Elks Lodge, a polling spot in the Upper Keys, Charmaine Gittens and Fred Nickerson stood side-by-side holding political signs for passing drivers on U.S. 1.

Gittens, a Democrat, was holding signs supporting Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Congress and Andrew Gillum for governor.

Nickerson held signs for Ron DeSantis for governor and Rick Scott for Senate.

Although on opposite sides of the political spectrum, the two carried on a lively, yet friendly debate about immigration.

“I think it’s so, so important for people to be open to hearing what the other side says,” said Gittens, 52. “Both sides need to be open and walk away and at least give some thought on what you just heard rather than stand your ground with your beliefs.”

Nickerson, 89, agreed with Gittens that both Republicans and Democrats need to listen to each other more as the country’s political discourse grows more heated by the day.

“I agree that we should be able to talk together and do things together,” he said.

Both Gittens and Nickerson are retired public servants, which helped them bond as they stood beneath the noontime sun Tuesday.

Gittens recently retired as a captain from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Nickerson is a retired captain from the city of Miami’s Fire Department.

“We both worked in a community. He worked at the end of his career as a captain in a predominately black community, so there are things from his perspective that he feels strongly about,” Gittens said. “I don’t necessarily feel the same way as an immigrant.”

Gittens came to the United States with her family from Jamaica when she was 2.

Nickerson said he feels Democrats are too quick to label people bigots who want stronger immigration policies and border enforcement. “People call you a racist and the conversation never starts,” he said.

Gittens feels strongly about having a strong legal process for immigration, but also believes Americans should be more welcoming to those wanting to come here.

“We came here. Legally. But, nonetheless, we’re all here from somewhere else,” she said. “We should be open to allowing others to come here. The doors were open for us and our families, and that’s why we’re all here.”

Nickerson said Democrats have swung too far to the left on immigration and other policies, calling for more open borders and so-called “sanctuary cities.”

“I think the Democratic Party is in the weeds now,” he said. “They’ve gone so far to the left, they need to bring it more to the center.”

Gittens took exception to the comment, saying both left and right have gone too far to appease their respective extremes.

“I do agree that the opposing parties are so tribal,” she said. “I could say the same thing about the Republican Party. I think they’re both in the weeds. We need to elect people who are willing to reach across the aisle.”