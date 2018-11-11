Coast Guard intercepts small boat overloaded with Cubans north of Havana

A small boat overloaded with Cuban migrants was stopped Saturday by the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton, the Coast Guard said, and the cutter William Trump took 36 of the passengers to Cabanas, Cuba.

One passenger on the boat was medevaced because he was suffering from chest pains.

After seventh District watchstanders heard about a possible migrant boat 23 miles north of Havana, the Charles Sexton got sent in that direction with an Ocean Sentry plane. The Charles Sexton picked up 29 men and eight women. The William Trump took them back home.

The plane and the two cutters all are based in Key West.

Charles Sexton was a Coast Guard Machinery Technician First Class who died Jan. 11, 1991 while helping rescue fishermen whose trawler lost power off the Columbia River bar. The trawler began taking on water. While Sexton was on the trawler, it turned over. He and two of the trawler’s crew members drowned.

The cutter William Trump is named after a Coast Guard member who earned a Silver Star during World War II’s Invasion of Normandy in 1944. He braved enemy fire and managed to get through a mine-thick beach to anchor a safety line the 200 soldiers on the USS LCI-90 could follow to the shore. Trump volunteered for the task. He died in 2009 while living in Tampa.





He is not related to the current president of the United States.